Bacharach, Costello team up on musical benefit for horses

Burt Bacharach and Elvis Costello are teaming up for a musical benefit for victims of the San Luis Rey Downs training track fire this month that killed nearly 50 horses and injured their caretakers.

The event on Jan. 17 at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, a mile from Del Mar racetrack, will be hosted by actress Bo Derek, a former member of the California Horse Racing Board. She and Oscar-winning actress Anjelica Huston will preside over an auction before the show.

Bacharach and Costello teamed on the Grammy-winning album "Painted From Memory" in 1998.

"Horses and horse racing have given me nothing but pleasure for the last half-century," Bacharach said. "The horrible circumstances around the San Luis Rey Downs fire cry out for aid in so many ways. This is my way of giving back to the horse community."

Tickets range from $250 to $1,000, which includes an after-show reception with Bacharach, a horse owner and racing fan of 50 years. Sales began Wednesday.

All money raised will be equally split between the California Thoroughbred Horsemen's Foundation and the California Retirement Management Account. The money will go toward caring for horses, trainers, grooms and stable workers who were displaced by the fire at the training track in Bonsall on Dec. 7.