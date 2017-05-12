Don't bother me, or else, Steve Harvey warns his staffers

NEW YORK — May 11, 2017, 5:13 PM ET
Steve HarveyThe Associated Press
FILE - In this April 26, 2015 file photo, Steve Harvey presents an award at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Burbank, Calif. Before the start of this season of “The Steve Harvey Show.," Harvey emailed his staff requesting that they not approach him in the makeup chair or “ambush” him in a hallway. Since being made public, the memo has sparked scorn and jeering on personal media. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Steve Harvey wants to be alone. So don't be knocking on his dressing room door.

That's just one of several pointed warnings to Harvey's staff emailed by the talk-show host before the start of this season of "The Steve Harvey Show."

Harvey's directive, obtained and posted by Chicago media blogger Robert Feder, also cautions his minions not to approach him in the makeup chair or "ambush" him in a hallway.

Harvey implores his staff not to "take offense" at these new measures, explaining they are for the good of his "personal life and enjoyment."

Since being made public, the memo has sparked scorn and jeering on social media.

On Thursday, Harvey spoke to a reporter for "Entertainment Tonight," and conceded that he should've handled the matter "a little bit differently."