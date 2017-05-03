Brad Pitt talks Angelina Jolie divorce, giving up alcohol

Brad Pitt is opening up for the first time about his pending divorce from Angelina Jolie and his relationship with their children.

Pitt tells GQ Style magazine that the recent chaos in his personal life was "self-inflicted." Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September, days after it was reported that Pitt was abusive toward their 15-year-old son on a plane. Pitt was eventually cleared by authorities.

The 53-year-old actor says he has quit drinking since then and is seeing a therapist.

Pitt says he and Jolie have agreed to "work together" on shared custody of their six children because it's "very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart."

Pitt says he has to focus less on work and more on listening to his children.