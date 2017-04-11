No charges expected over Louis Tomlinson airport scuffle

LOS ANGELES — Apr 11, 2017, 3:18 PM ET
Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry StylesThe Associated Press
FILE - In this May 17, 2015 file photo, Louis Tomlinson arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office announced Tuesday, April 11, 2017, that the agency had scheduled a hearing for Tomlinson to discuss a March altercation the One Direction singer had at Los Angeles International Airport. The hearing is unlikely to generate any charges being filed against Tomlinson. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File)

Los Angeles prosecutors have scheduled a meeting with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson to discuss an altercation with a celebrity photographer last month at Los Angeles International Airport.

The meeting is unlikely to result in charges for the singer over the March 3 incident, which resulted in Tomlinson's arrest. City attorney's spokesman Frank Mateljan wrote in an email that the meeting is set for later this month to advise Tomlinson and the photographer how to avoid future problems.

The scuffle occurred after Tomlinson arrived on a flight with his girlfriend and asked a photographer to stop filming.

said in a statement after the incident that Tomlinson was provoked by the paparazzi and he came to his girlfriend's defense after she was being attacked.