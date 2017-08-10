Chris Cornell statue planned for Seattle by singer's widow

Chris Cornell's widow says she has commissioned a statue of the late Soundgarden frontman to be placed in his hometown of Seattle.

Vicky Cornell tells The Seattle Times (http://bit.ly/2vQjKyH) she has hired artist and sculptor Wayne Toth to create the memorial. Toth also created a statue of Johnny Ramone that sits atop his grave in Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, where Cornell is buried.

Vicky Cornell says a family friend and attorney is working with the city on finding a suitable location for the statue, which a spokesman for Seattle Mayor Ed Murray confirmed. She says it will take about seven months to complete the statue.

Cornell hanged himself in a Detroit hotel hours after a Soundgarden concert there in May. He was 52.