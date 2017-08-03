The 'Crazy Ex Girlfriend' gets a diagnosis in season 3

She's obsessive and self-absorbed, but what's really going on with Rachel Bloom's "Crazy Ex Girlfriend" character? We'll find out in the show's third season.

Bloom says the character will be medically diagnosed in an upcoming episode. She spoke Wednesday following a panel for the show as part of the Television Critics Association.

On "Crazy Ex Girlfriend," Bloom plays Rebecca Bunch, an attorney who abruptly quits her high-powered New York job and moves to California to follow a teenage love from summer camp who she believes she still has a connection with.

Bloom says a diagnosis is something they've always wanted to explore and that it will be interesting to see how it's dealt with.

"We talked to a lot of therapists and yes, a diagnosis is important but what they really care about is treatment," said Bloom.

She also hinted that the reveal will make sense based on Rebecca's behavior.

"You'll see there were things that we unwittingly did over the past three seasons that actually fit into a certain diagnosis that we kind of didn't realize we were doing," said Bloom.

Ultimately she hopes the storyline will inspire others to seek help or treatment if they feel they need it.

"The moment that I got a good psychiatrist and went on Prozac and started meditating was a real turning point for me," said Bloom.

"Crazy Ex Girlfriend" returns for its third season Oct. 13 on The CW.

Online:

http://www.cwtv.com/shows/crazy-ex-girlfriend/