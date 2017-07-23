Creators, cast of 'Stranger Things' debut season 2 trailer

The creators of "Stranger Things" premiered a trailer for the show's second season at Comic-Con on Saturday that was so new, even the cast hadn't seen it.

The Duffer Bros. were joined by director Shawn Levy and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Matthew Modine and the crew of young actors who play a group of friends searching for their buddy who mysteriously disappears. The trailer shows that Will Byers, who went missing in the first season, continues to be haunted by the experience.

"Will shows more bravery and you'll definitely learn how the Upside Down affected Will and you'll get more into his story line," said Noah Schnapp, the 12-year-old actor who plays Will.

The Upside Down is an alternate dimension where Will spent time during his disappearance. It's similar to the characters' everyday world in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, except more creepy, rendered in grayscale and inhabited by a multi-limbed monster.

Three new cast members were introduced who are joining the second season of the show: Paul Reiser portrays a government official, 15-year-old Sadie Sink plays a character named Max who joins the group of young boys, and Dacre Montgomery takes on a character he described as "a human antagonist."

"I hope I can be scary enough," the actor said.

Thirteen-year-old Brown, who plays the scene-stealing Eleven, shared how challenging it is to play a character who speaks so little.

"It was difficult because obviously I had very few lines and I had to express everything with my face," the actress said. "But it gets easier when you feel more comfortable with your character... It's hard to keep a straight face with, you know, teen boys because they play pranks and they tell a lot of jokes when I'm doing an emotional scene."

The camaraderie among the cast was clear as they watched the trailer for the new season. They craned their necks to see the giant screen from their position on the dais, then hugged afterward.

The sci-fi series is set to return to Netflix on Oct. 31.

