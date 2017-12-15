Disney-Fox deal may create a new nerdy nirvana

The coming union of Disney and Fox is set to create a new nirvana for fanboys and -girls. It will reunite superheroes and science-fiction characters long separated by an energy barrier of corporate legalism.

For years, Marvel characters from the X-Men and the Fantastic Four have battled bad dudes from the studios of 20th Century Fox.

Meanwhile, Marvel's Avengers such as Iron Man and Black Widow vanquished villains in Disney's corner of the galaxy.

And the rights to various "Star Wars" films have been scattered far, far away from each other.

Those will all be unified under the Magic Kingdom. Disney announced Thursday it's buying most of Fox for $52 billion.

The combined company will account for more than a third of theatrical revenues in the U.S. and Canada.