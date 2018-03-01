Emotional afternoon of sisterhood at Essence pre-Oscar lunch

The speeches by the recipients of Essence magazine's 11th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards have a theme: We are here, and we will be seen.

"Black Panther" and "The Walking Dead" star Danai Gurira, "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Westworld" actress Tessa Thompson, Emmy-winning writer and actress Lena Waithe and comedian Tiffany Haddish were recognized by the magazine Thursday in Beverly Hills, California.

The powerhouse room at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel was filled with Oscar winners and superstars, including Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Ava DuVernay, Janelle Monae, "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya, Amandla Stenberg and Rosario Dawson.

The Oprah Winfrey Network will air a special on the luncheon on Saturday.

