English edition of new Pope Francis book coming in March

The first English language edition of Pope Francis' new book is coming out in March.

Image Books told The Associated Press on Thursday that it will release "Our Father: The Lord's Prayer" in the U.S. and Canada.

Image Books is an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group. It has published other works by Pope Francis, including "On Heaven and Earth," ''The Joy of the Gospel" and "Encountering Truth."

According to the publisher, "Our Father" will offer a guide to living a life of "meaning, purpose and strength."