Fetty Wap at scene of NJ shooting that left 3 wounded

A hip-hop promoter was charged on Monday with pistol-whipping someone during an altercation that included a shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap in his hometown that left three people wounded, authorities said.

The shooting happened outside a 24-hour deli in Paterson early Sunday. The names of the victims weren't released, but police said Fetty Wap wasn't injured in the shooting.

Authorities charged Raheem Thomas with assault and weapons offenses after investigators said he struck a victim in the head and face with a gun he was not legally allowed to carry. He was not charged in the shooting.

The Paterson resident is CEO and owner of Muscle Team Entertainment, a company that promotes hip-hop. It was unclear whether he had an attorney to comment on his behalf. An email seeking comment wasn't immediately returned.

A photo posted this weekend to Thomas' Instagram account showed a masked man wearing what appears to be Fetty Wap's signature "1738" pendant.

"Just to set the record straight, I personally didn't take (Fetty Wap's) chain," Thomas posted.

Fetty Wap's crew in New Jersey is known as the Remy Boyz 1738, named for the Remy Martin 1738 brand of cognac.

Thomas in January also posted a rap song and video on YouTube that was disrespectful of Fetty Wap.

There was no word on what led to the altercation, but police said Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, and several friends became involved in a heated altercation with another group inside the deli.

The argument spilled outside, where shots were fired. Three victims were taken to a hospital, but their conditions weren't immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.