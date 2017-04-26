Fox anchor says network does little about racial diversity

A Fox News Channel anchor who is black has joined a racial discrimination lawsuit against his company, saying Wednesday the network has marginalized him and has little interest in promoting diversity.

Kelly Wright, who works a late-night shift at Fox, said he was moved to speak up when off-air colleagues sued recently, targeting a recently fired former comptroller at the network for racially offensive behavior. At an emotional news conference Wednesday, he said he could no longer sit in silence.

The ex-comptroller, Judith Slater, has denied the charges.

The expanded lawsuit now includes 13 former and current employees and says Fox executives were aware of Slater's behavior for nearly a decade and did nothing. Fox said it vehemently denies the accusations.