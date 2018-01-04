Far away from Hollywood, children benefit from Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES — Jan 4, 2018, 1:03 PM ET
In this Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 photo, Haley Jay, 8, watches "Ferdinand" at Children's Hospital Orange County in Orange, Calif. Far away from the starry happenings Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, around the Golden Globe Awards, this recent screening of “Ferdinand” at a local children’s hospital is among hundreds each year made possible by the profitability of the annual awards show. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been sharing spoils from the Globes’ international broadcast with arts-oriented nonprofits for 30 years. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association traditionally shares profits from the Golden Globes' international broadcast with arts-oriented nonprofits, so stars aren't the only ones excited for Sunday's show.

The HFPA receives millions of dollars in licensing fees from NBC to air the ceremony, and the organization doles out some of that money in the form of grants to support scholarships, screenings and film restoration.

The organization has given nearly $30 million to date.

Among the groups grants have supported are the American Film Institute, the Sundance Institute, Ghetto Film School, Inner City Arts and the Lollipop Theater Network, which hosts movie screenings in hospitals for sick children and their families.

