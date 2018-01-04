Far away from Hollywood, children benefit from Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association traditionally shares profits from the Golden Globes' international broadcast with arts-oriented nonprofits, so stars aren't the only ones excited for Sunday's show.

The HFPA receives millions of dollars in licensing fees from NBC to air the ceremony, and the organization doles out some of that money in the form of grants to support scholarships, screenings and film restoration.

The organization has given nearly $30 million to date.

Among the groups grants have supported are the American Film Institute, the Sundance Institute, Ghetto Film School, Inner City Arts and the Lollipop Theater Network, which hosts movie screenings in hospitals for sick children and their families.