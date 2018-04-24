'Infinity War' caps a decade of success for Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is marking its 10th anniversary this year and the Hollywood behemoth has a lot to celebrate.

Since "Iron Man" hit theaters in 2008, Marvel has produced 19 films, netted $14.8 billion in worldwide grosses and become the envy of every studio in Hollywood.

On Thursday, its most ambitious project to date, "Avengers: Infinity War," hits theaters worldwide and is looking at a record-breaking opening that could surpass "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" as the biggest of all-time.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says their theory for filmmaking is simple, however. He says and his team at Marvel just make films that they'd want to watch.