Ivanka Trump says child tax credit 'not a pet project'

BAYVILLE, N.J. — Nov 15, 2017, 3:27 PM ET
White House adviser Ivanka Trump arrives in Trenton, N.J., Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Ivanka Trump is putting it all on the line for the Republican tax overhaul. Signaling a new stage in her Washington career, the senior White House adviser recently hit The Associated Press
White House adviser Ivanka Trump arrives in Trenton, N.J., Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Ivanka Trump is putting it all on the line for the Republican tax overhaul. Signaling a new stage in her Washington career, the senior White House adviser recently hit the road to sell the plans that have drawn Democratic criticism and spurred some GOP conflict. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Ivanka says she doesn't consider her efforts to boost the child tax credit to be a "pet project."

The presidential daughter and adviser has been on the road to sell the Republican tax overhaul plan, after months of behind-the-scenes work on the policy. She calls the child tax credit a "major initiative" for "middle-income tax relief."

Trump, who'd already been to Japan, California and Maine in the previous two weeks, spent Monday zipping from a morning television interview in New York City to a tax event at the New Jersey shore, grabbing a quick face-time moment on the train with her kids along the way. From New Jersey, she was back on the train headed to Washington for a workforce development meeting.

