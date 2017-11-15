Ivanka Trump says child tax credit 'not a pet project'

Interested in Ivanka Trump? Add Ivanka Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Ivanka Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Ivanka says she doesn't consider her efforts to boost the child tax credit to be a "pet project."

The presidential daughter and adviser has been on the road to sell the Republican tax overhaul plan, after months of behind-the-scenes work on the policy. She calls the child tax credit a "major initiative" for "middle-income tax relief."

Trump, who'd already been to Japan, California and Maine in the previous two weeks, spent Monday zipping from a morning television interview in New York City to a tax event at the New Jersey shore, grabbing a quick face-time moment on the train with her kids along the way. From New Jersey, she was back on the train headed to Washington for a workforce development meeting.