James Cameron says 'Terminator 2' as 'timely as it ever was'

James Cameron has taken time out from crafting the upcoming four "Avatar" sequels to return to one of his old films, one he says is as up-to-the-minute as ever — "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."

Cameron converted the 26-year-old film — in which one robot with artificial intelligence battles another to stop nuclear annihilation — into a 3D format that hits movie theaters Aug. 25. It arrives just as escalating tensions over North Korea's nuclear ambitions are in the headlines.

Says Cameron: "I think the film is as timely as it ever was."

The 1991 release — a sequel to the 1984 original — starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Edward Furlong, Linda Hamilton and Robert Patrick. The film featured a scene in which the heroine imagines a nuclear blast consuming Los Angeles.