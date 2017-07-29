Jessica Williams says it a 'great time' to be actor of color

Jessica Williams says it's a great time to be an actress of color, and applauds Netflix for leading the way in valuing diversity.

Williams, who cut her teeth as a correspondent on "The Daily Show," takes on her first starring role in the streaming network's original film, " The Incredible Jessica James ."

The actress says she feels Netflix helped shape stories about people of color, citing original programming like "Master of None" and "Orange is the New Black." She says the shows are able to "showcase people of color in an amazing way."

While inclusion continues to improve, especially on Netflix, Williams says it at times remains difficult to be a person of color.

"The Incredible Jessica James" is now on Netflix.