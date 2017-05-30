Kathy Griffin apologizes for Trump photo: 'I went too far'

Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.

The comic posted a video later Tuesday apologizing for the video image, saying it was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny.

The first video showed a straight-faced Griffin slowly lifting the bloody head. She originally described the project with photographer Tyler Shields as an "artsy fartsy statement" mocking the commander in chief.

Griffin says in her apology video that she has asked the photographer to remove the images and begs her fans for forgiveness. Griffin says she made a mistake, went too far and was wrong.

Publicists for Griffin and Shields did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday from The Associated Press.