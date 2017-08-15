Kim Kardashian West sorry for defending makeup artist

Kim Kardashian West is apologizing after feeling the ire of the internet for defending a makeup artist who used racial slurs several times on camera.

Kardashian West says in a Snapchat video Tuesday that she's sorry for "feeling like I had the right to say 'get over it' in a situation that involves racism."

Kardashian West was trending on social media after defending makeup artist Jeffree Star as an asset to her cosmetics empire despite his history of racist remarks and calling her fans "petty" for bringing up his past. She characterized his slurs as "negative" but said he had apologized for them and she believes people can change.

She reiterated that belief in her posts on Tuesday and says she wants to "move forward and be positive."

A representative for Kardashian West confirmed the authenticity of the posts but had no additional comment Tuesday.