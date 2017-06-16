The Latest: Cosby jury hears about his use of quaaludes

The Latest on the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has listened again to the actor's statements about giving quaaludes to women he wanted to have sex with.

Cosby said in a 2006 deposition that he got seven prescriptions for the powerful sedative in the 1970s. But he says he no longer had them when he met accuser Andrea Constand in 2002 at Temple University.

Quaaludes was a highly popular party drug in the 1970s that was banned in the U.S. in 1982.

Cosby has said he gave Constand the cold and allergy medicine Benadryl before their sexual encounter at his home in 2004. Prosecutors have suggested he might have given her quaaludes.

The jury is deliberating for a fifth day on Friday.

———

10:25 a.m.

The jury deliberating for a fifth day in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is asking for a definition of reasonable doubt.

Jurors made the request a few minutes after resuming deliberations Friday.

The panel also asked to rehear parts of the 79-year-old comedian's deposition testimony. He gave the deposition more than a decade ago as part of accuser Andrea Constand's lawsuit against him.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting Constand at his home in 2004. He says it was consensual.

Judge Steven O'Neill says defense lawyers have made at least four requests for a mistrial as the deliberations have worn on. But he says he'll let the jurors work as long as they want.

———

9:20 a.m.

Jurors in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial have returned for a fifth day of deliberations.

They've deliberated nearly 40 hours since getting the case. The panel reported an impasse Thursday but was told by the judge to keep deliberating in hopes of reaching a verdict.

Cosby returned to the courthouse outside Philadelphia on Friday.

The 79-year-old entertainer is charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004. He maintains that their sexual encounter was consensual.

———

12:50 a.m.

A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.

Jurors will return for a fifth day of work Friday. They've been at it for nearly 40 hours since getting the case Monday.

The seven men and five women on the panel looked upbeat as they left court outside Philadelphia Thursday after Judge Steven O'Neill told them to keep working through a deadlock.

The 79-year-old Cosby is charged with three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The charges stem from Andrea Constand's allegations that he drugged and violated her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.