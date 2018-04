The Latest: Man released after arrest at Taylor Swift house

The Latest on the arrest of a man outside a home owned by Taylor Swift (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

3:45 p.m.

Authorities say a man arrested outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Taylor Swift was wearing a mask and rubber gloves, had a knife, rope and ammunition, and told police he had driven from his Colorado home to see the singer who was not there at the time.

The details were contained in a temporary restraining order preventing the man, 38-year-old Julius Sandrock of Broomfield, Colorado, from possessing guns.

Police say Sandrock was arrested Saturday on suspicion of felony stalking and is expected to be released Tuesday while the investigation continues.

It isn't clear whether he has an attorney who could comment.

Police who requested the restraining order said Sandrock told officers he owned three handguns and is on probation in Colorado for firing one of the weapons.

Another man was arrested on April 8 for trespassing on the same property.

The 28-year-old Swift, who lives in New York, was not at the home then either.