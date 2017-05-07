The Latest: Obama in Boston to get political courage award

The Latest on former President Barack Obama receiving the Profile in Courage Award at the John F. Kennedy presidential library (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama has arrived in Boston to be honored with the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

The ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum is among Obama's first public appearances since leaving office. His speech Sunday will come just days after U.S. House Republicans passed a bill that would dismantle much of his signature health care law.

A long line of guests made their way down the red carpet into the library, including members of the Kennedy family, members of Congress, former Obama staffers and celebrities including former late-night talk show host David Letterman.

The annual award is named for JFK's 1957 Pulitzer Prize-winning book Profiles in Courage and is presented to political figures who have taken courageous stances in public life.

———

1:15 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama returns to the spotlight when he officially receives an award for political courage from the John F. Kennedy family.

Obama has been named this year's recipient of the Profile in Courage Award. The Sunday night award presentation takes place at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library.

Obama's appearance comes just days after U.S. House Republicans won passage of a bill dismantling much of his signature health care law. The JFK Library Foundation announced the award in March, citing his push to expand health insurance to millions of Americans as one example of his putting policy above politics.