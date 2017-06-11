The Latest: Bette Midler wins best actress Tony Award

The Latest on the Tony Awards (all times local):

11:09 p.m.

The Divine Miss M has won her second Tony Award for a celebrated revival of "Hello, Dolly!"

Bette Midler won the best actress in a musical trophy for playing as matchmaker and schemer Dolly Levi, who receives her toughest challenge yet when a rich grump seeks a suitable wife.

The Grammy- and Emmy Award-winner has already won a Tony — the 1974 Special Tony Award — for "for adding luster to the Broadway season" during a concert stand at the Palace Theatre.

Midler has been wowing audiences in the show, which features the songs "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," ''Before the Parade Passes By" and "So Long Dearie." She stepped into the role previously performed by Ethel Merman, Ginger Rogers, Barbra Streisand and, of course, Carol Channing.

Midler, the prohibitive favorite, beat out Eva Noblezada, Christine Ebersole, Patti LuPone and Denee Benton.

10:58 p.m.

Ben Platt, a star of the "Pitch Perfect" films who recently made the list of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world, has won the Tony Award for best leading actor in a musical.

Platt won for leading the cast of "Dear Evan Hansen," the touching, heartfelt musical about young outsiders.

The show centers on a profoundly lonely 17-year-old who fabricates a prior friendship with a classmate who has just committed suicide. The story charts his acceptance into the boy's grieving family and the heartbreaking truths that emerge as the deception becomes more elaborate, sped along by social media.

Platt has been on Broadway before — in "The Book of Mormon" — and toured with the show as well. He's also had roles in the films "Ricki and the Flash" and "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk."

Platt beat out Andy Karl, Josh Groban, Christian Borle and David Hyde Pierce.

The musical also won Tony awards four other Tonys, including Rachel Bay Jones for best actress in a featured role.

10:46 p.m.

"Hello, Dolly!" has been named best musical revival at the Tony Awards — an honor thanks in large part to Bette Midler.

Midler stars as matchmaker and schemer Dolly Levi, who receives her toughest challenge yet when a rich grump seeks a suitable wife. It's a musical version of Thornton Wilder's play "The Matchmaker."

Midler has been wowing audiences in the show, which features the songs "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," ''Before the Parade Passes By" and "So Long Dearie." The Divine Miss M, whose co-star is David Hyde Pierce, stepped into the role previously performed by Ethel Merman, Ginger Rogers, Barbra Streisand and, of course, Carol Channing.

"Hello, Dolly!" beat out "Miss Saigon" and "Falsettos."

10:32 p.m.

The play "Oslo," a three-hour meditation on diplomacy, has been crowned the best play of the season.

J.T. Rogers' explores the 1993 meetings between Israelis and Palestinians, which led to the breakthrough Oslo Accords and the handshake between Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization Chairman Yasser Arafat. It was nominated for seven Tony Awards.

Rogers' other plays include "Blood and Gifts," the struggle for control of Afghanistan during the 1980s, "The Overwhelming," about the Rwanda genocide, and "Madagascar," set in Rome. "Oslo" was commissioned by Lincoln Center Theater and played in its off-Broadway space before going upstairs to the Beaumont Theater.

"Oslo" beat out "Sweat," ''Indecent" and "A Doll's House, Part 2."

Michael Aronov, who plays an Israeli diplomat in the play, also won a Tony for best featured actor.

10:13 p.m.

August Wilson's "Jitney" has driven away with the Tony Award for best play revival.

The ensemble story about gypsy cab drivers trying to make an honest living during the economic depression in the 1970s was the only one of Wilson's 10 plays that hadn't previously had a Broadway production until it landed early this year.

Set in Pittsburgh's Hill District, the revival starred John Douglas Thompson, Brandon J. Dirden and Andre Holland. It was directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who starred in Wilson's "Seven Guitars" and "Gem of the Ocean" on Broadway.

"Jitney" beat out "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes," ''Present Laughter" and "Six Degrees of Separation." ''Jitney is the only nominee no longer running

9:45 p.m.

Rachel Bay Jones has won her first Tony Award for her work in "Dear Evan Hansen," capping a long career onstage with plenty of zigs and zags.

Jones made her Broadway debut in the ensemble of "Meet Me in St. Louis" and returned 20 years later in "Hair." Other Broadway credits include "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown" and "Pippin." In "Dear Evan Hansen," she plays the title character's hard-working mother, Heidi, a role she created off-Broadway.

Jones has performed in Texas, Hawaii, South Florida, and on tour both nationally and abroad, encountering such challenges as learning "Rent" in German and "Evita" in Spanish. She made appearances on ABC's "The Family" and on the FX series "Louie."

She beat out Kate Baldwin, Stephanie J. Block, Jenn Colella and Mary Beth Peil for the Tony.

The show also won awards for best book, score and orchestration.

9:38 p.m.

Laurie Metcalf has won her first Tony Award, winning best actress honors in "A Doll's House, Part 2."

Metcalf, an original member of Chicago's Steppenwolf Theater, plays Henrik Ibsen's famous heroine, Nora Helmer, 15 years after the original play ends with her walking out on her life and a slamming a door. Lucas Hnath wrote the sequel.

Metcalf's previous Broadway roles include "Brighton Beach Memoirs," ''The Other Place," ''Misery" and "November" opposite Nathan Lane. She has earned four Tony nominations. She won three Emmy Awards for her role as Jackie Harris on "Roseanne" and her films include "Internal Affairs" and "Uncle Buck."

She beat out Cate Blanchett, Sally Field, Laura Linney and Jennifer Ehle for the Tony.

Other winners in acting categories include Kevin Kline, Cynthia Nixon, Gavin Creel and Michael Aronov.

Kevin Spacey is hosting the show at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

9:17 p.m.

Kevin Kline has won his third Tony Award playing an egomaniacal matinee idol in the midst of personal turmoil.

Kline, who won before in "The Pirates of Penzance" and "On the Twentieth Century," is starring in "Present Laughter," Noel Coward's 1939 farce about an aging star who can't answer the door without first checking his hair in a mirror.

The character is planning a trip to Africa but is interrupted by a love-struck ingenue, a producer, his estranged wife and crazed young playwright. The title comes from Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" — "Present youth hath present laughter."

Kline's films include "In & Out" and "A Fish Called Wanda."

Kline beat out Denis Arndt, Chris Cooper, Corey Hawkins and Jefferson Mays.

The show at New York's Radio City Music Hall is being hosted by Kevin Spacey.

8:46 p.m.

Cynthia Nixon won her second Tony Award, this time for her work in Lillian Hellman's "The Little Foxes."

Nixon, who played lawyer Miranda on TV in "Sex and the City" from 1998 to 2004, has also been a steady presence on Broadway, in plays like "Wit," ''The Real Thing" and "Indiscretions." She won a Tony in 2006 for "Rabbit Hole."

Nixon and Laura Linney alternate the lead role in the Broadway revival of the 1939 work, a blistering indictment of a rapacious southern family in post-Civil War America. Nixon won the Tony for best featured actress in the play.

Nixon has won two Emmys (for "Sex and the City" and a guest spot on "Law and Order: SVU") and a Grammy for reading Al Gore's "An Inconvenient Truth."

Nixon beat out Johanna Day, Jayne Houdyshell, Condola Rashad and Michelle Wilson.

The show at New York's Radio City Music Hall is hosted by Kevin Spacey.

8:29 p.m.

Gavin Creel has won his first Tony Award in Bette Midler's big return to Broadway, the revival of Jerry Herman's "Hello, Dolly!" Creel won the award for actor in a featured role in a musical.

Creel, who with Rory O'Malley created the advocacy group Broadway Impact to raise money and lobby to support same-sex marriage.

After his Tony-nominated roles in "Thoroughly Modern Millie" in 2002 and "Hair" in 2009, he spent nearly three years starring in "The Book of Mormon," both in London and on Broadway. He recently co-starred in the Broadways revival of "She Loves Me."

He beat out Mike Faist, Andrew Rannells, Lucas Steele and Brandon Uranowitz.

Kevin Spacey is hosting the show at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

8:15 p.m.

Michael Aronov, making just his second appearance on Broadway, has won his first Tony Award.

Aronov, who plays an Israeli diplomat in "Oslo," won the trophy for best featured actor in a play. "Oslo" explores the 1993 meetings between Israelis and Palestinians, which led to the breakthrough Oslo Accords and the handshake between Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization Chairman Yasser Arafat.

Aronov has had roles on TV in "The Americans," ''Madam Secretary," ''The Good Wife" and "The Closer." He made his Broadway debut in 2012 in "Golden Boy" and also appeared off-Broadway in "Blood and Gifts." His film credits include "Hedwig and the Angry Inch."

He beat out Nathan Lane, Richard Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Danny DeVito .

8:06 p.m.

Stephen Colbert joined host Kevin Spacey to riff on "Groundhog Day: The Musical" and other Broadway shows during the opening of the Tony Awards.

Colbert popped out of a huge groundhog head before Spacey donned a beard ala "Fiddler on the Roof," followed by a cameo for Whoopi Goldberg after she stepped out of a closet to offer hosting advice.

"Oh, if I could only be Billy Crystal. He'd know the answer to all of it," Spacey bemoaned from a bed, talking with Crystal as he appeared on a screen.

"If all else fails, put on a dress," Crystal advised.

Spacey was not the first choice as host.

7:50 p.m.

The Tony Awards telecast hasn't yet begun but there are already four people who have the prized statuettes.

Costume designer Jane Greenwood finally won one for her work on "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes." She has been nominated 21 times and already taken home a lifetime achievement award. On the musical side, Santo Loquasto won for his designs for the revival of "Hello, Dolly!" starring Bette Midler.

Other winners included scenic designer Nigel Hook, for creating the complex and seemingly dangerous set for "The Play That Goes Wrong" and Mimi Lien for designing the set for "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812."

The Tonys are Sunday night.

4:20 p.m.

Kevin Spacey danced, sung and joked his way through a three-hour rehearsal of the Tony Awards with grace and self-depreciating wit.

Those who tune in Sunday will get to see Spacey do impersonations of Bill Clinton, Jack Lemmon and Johnny Carson. His Frank Underwood from "House of Cards" makes a late appearance. He and Patti LuPone close the show with a lovely duet of "The Curtain Falls."

Spacey emerged as Tony host after several other celebrities turned the job down. He laughs at himself in the 10-minute opening song, in which he grows comfortable with hosting duties as he connects all four best new musical nominees.

He sings he's "Broadway bound" before leading a line of high-kicking dancers in a top hat, a tuxedo and a cane.

The Tonys are Sunday night.

3:35 p.m.

Theater fans who got up early to see Tony Award rehearsals at Radio City Music Hall got to see some real-life celebrities practicing their lines. Some stars like Glenn Close, Sally Field and Lin-Manuel Miranda even got extended bursts of applause from the sleepy crowd.

While many celeb presenters didn't show up some got there at 10 a.m. Sunday for the start of rehearsals. Those who had musical numbers, like David Hyde Pierce and Josh Groban, were required to show up and be in costume. Producers used stand-ins for presenters who didn't show up.

Anna Kendrick, David Oyelowo, James Earl Jones, Tommy Tune, Sutton Foster, Scott Bakula and Mark Hamill were some of the stars on hand, some skipping makeup or designer clothes.

The Tonys are Sunday night.

12:15 a.m.

The Tony Awards kick off with Kevin Spacey as its first-time host hoping to shake the telecast's post-"Hamilton" hangover.

The leading musical nominees on Sunday are "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812" with 12 nominations, "Dear Evan Hansen" with nine and "Hello, Dolly!" with 10. The top play nominees are "A Doll's House, Part 2," with eight, and "Oslo" with seven. Last year, all eyes were on how many statuettes "Hamilton" would capture.

The presenters are the regular mix of Broadway and Hollywood, including Orlando Bloom, Tina Fey, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Sara Bareilles, Glenn Close, Whoopi Goldberg, Mark Hamill, Allison Janney, John Legend, David Oyelowo and Sarah Paulson. But Bette Midler won't be singing anything after talks failed to land the "Hello, Dolly!" diva.