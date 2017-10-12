Mandela exhibit opens at Clinton Library in Little Rock

Photographs commissioned by the Nelson Mandela Foundation along with a re-creation of the former South African president's prison cell highlight a temporary exhibit at former President Bill Clinton's library in Little Rock. The exhibit also includes memorabilia from Clinton's travels to Africa.

Clinton opened the exhibit while visiting Little Rock last month to mark the 60th anniversary of the desegregation of the city's Central High School. He said "Mandela: The Journey to Ubuntu" would make people more hopeful.

Matthew Willman photographed Mandela in his final years and his work is central to the collection, presented by the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati. Visitors can enter a replica of the 8-by-7-foot prison cell where Mandela was held as a political prisoner.