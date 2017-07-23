Michelle Pfeiffer joins 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' as Janet

SAN DIEGO — Jul 22, 2017, 9:13 PM ET
PHOTO: Michelle Pfeiffer arrives for the premiere of Amazons "Goliath," Sept.29, 2016, in West Hollywood, Calif. Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Michelle Pfeiffer arrives for the premiere of Amazon's "Goliath," Sept.29, 2016, in West Hollywood, Calif.

Michelle Pfeiffer is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios announced Saturday at Comic-Con that Pfeiffer has been cast in the "Ant-Man" sequel "Ant-Man and the Wasp" as Janet van Dyne, who is Hank Pym's missing wife.

Pfeiffer will be starring alongside returning Ant-Man actors Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas in the film.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige also announced that Randall Park and Laurence Fishburne were joining the sequel.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" will be directed by Peyton Reed and hits theaters on July 6, 2018.