Missing 'La La Land'? Another big screen musical is on the horizon

"City of Stars" might still be stuck in your head, but the Oscar-winning "La La Land" songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul already have another big screen musical on the horizon: "The Greatest Showman," starring Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum.

20th Century Fox on Thursday unveiled a fever dream of a trailer at CinemaCon for the musical drama, set to bow Christmas Day. The Michael Gracey-directed P.T. Barnum story looks like a slightly less kinetic "Moulin Rouge" but with all the requisite bright colors and elaborate song and dance numbers.

The Associated Press

Jackman was on site in Las Vegas to introduce the trailer. He called the film, in the making for seven years, a pop period piece of hyperreality.

"The Greatest Showman" also stars Zac Efron, Zendaya, Michelle Williams and Rebecca Ferguson.