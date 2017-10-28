Mississippi man jailed in shooting following Aldean concert

A Mississippi man faces aggravated assault charges after a shooting following a Jason Aldean concert in Tupelo.

Tupelo police said Steven Michael Hulbert, 22, of Walls, allegedly fired multiple shots at a man in the west parking lot of the BancorpSouth Arena about 11:13 p.m. Friday. The man, who was shot in the chest, was released Saturday from North Mississippi Medical Center. His name was not released.

Multiple media outlets report Hulbert is being held in the Lee County jail on $100,000 bond. It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney. Hulbert's initial court appearance is Monday.

Tupelo Police were already on scene as part of security for Aldean's concert and responded to the shots fired call. Hulbert was arrested after police stopped his vehicle before it left the parking lot.

Witnesses said the shooting stemmed from an argument among a small group of men. Hulbert then pulled a pistol and fired four to six shots. Police said bullets hit the victim and struck multiple vehicles in the parking lot.

Those still inside the arena when the shooting happened were kept inside until it was determined they could safely leave.

The shooting comes 26 days after the mass shooting in Las Vegas where Aldean was performing at an outdoor country music festival when a man started firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort. That shooting killed 58 people.