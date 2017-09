NBC's Carson Daly announces death of mom Pattie Daly Caruso

Carson Daly's mother has died.

The "Today" show correspondent and "The Voice" host announced the death of Pattie Daly Caruso in a statement read by his "Today" colleague Matt Lauer on the NBC program Monday.

The statement said Caruso died Sunday. No cause of death was given, but the Desert Sun newspaper of Palm Springs, California, reports a family spokesman said Caruso died of a heart attack.

Caruso was a well-known personality on local TV in California, where she hosted her talk show "Valley Views" for 25 years.

She appeared with her son at times on the red carpet and on "The Voice."