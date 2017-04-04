Netflix is looking for a thumbs-up as star ratings fade away

SAN FRANCISCO — Apr 4, 2017, 10:25 PM ET
The Associated Press
This photo provided by Netflix shows a demonstration of the service's new thumbs-up and thumbs-down rating system. Netflix’s video-streaming service is scrapping its familiar star-rating system and hoping to get a thumbs-up, the new way that its 94 million subscribers will be asked to signal whether they liked a movie or TV show. The change, unveiled Wednesday, April 5, 2017, is being driven by Netflix’s dissatisfaction with the amount of viewer feedback its computers have been getting to help customize recommendations about what else to watch on the service. (Netflix via AP)

Netflix's video-streaming service is scrapping its familiar star-rating system, hoping to make it easier for its 94 million subscribers to signal whether they liked a movie or TV show.

The service is compressing its familiar one-to-five star system into a simpler choice of thumbs-up or thumbs-down.

The change, which Netflix is unveiling on Wednesday, is aimed at soliciting more viewer feedback and helping the service make better program recommendations.

Although the stars will fade away after a decade on Netflix's streaming service, they will still be used on Netflix's smaller DVD-by-mail service , where they have been around 17 years.

Netflix thinks streaming subscribers will click more frequently on the thumbs.