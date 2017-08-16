Owner: Cafe probed in death of broadcaster's wife was closed

The owner of Connecticut restaurant being investigated by alcohol regulators in connection with the car crash that killed the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman says the business was closed the day she died.

Carole Peck, owner of the Good News Cafe in Woodbury, tells the Hartford Courant that the restaurant is not open on Tuesdays. She says she told investigators that Katherine Berman must have been somewhere else before the crash that killed her May 9.

The state Department of Consumer Protection tells WVIT-TV they are investigating whether the 67-year-old had been at a private event. The agency's Liquor Control Division and state police are handling the investigation.

Another driver, 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, was also killed when his vehicle was rear-ended by Berman's.