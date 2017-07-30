PBS CEO warns that federal cuts will sink some stations

The chief executive for PBS is sounding the alarm about public broadcasting's future if federal funding is axed.

CEO Paula Kerger said Sunday that public TV stations heavily dependent on federal funds couldn't survive without it, including in rural or underserved areas.

Kerger acknowledged there have previous efforts to cut federal support for public broadcasting. But she said the latest one is occurring in a period of extraordinary events.

President Donald Trump has called for an end to federal funds for PBS and National Public Radio.

Kerger told a TV critics' meeting Saturday that she can make the case for the role PBS plays in American lives. But she said it's crucial that viewers let their congressional representatives know what it means to them.