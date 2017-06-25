Prince Harry once 'wanted out' of Britain's royal family

Prince Harry says he once "wanted out" of the British royal family.

In an interview published in the Mail on Sunday, the prince said the time he spent in the army was "the best escape I've ever had" and that he thought about giving up his title.

He said: "I felt I wanted out, but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself."

Harry is fifth in line to the throne.

The comments followed an interview published in Newsweek in which he said he doubted anyone in the royal family wanted to be king or queen.

He said his family "will carry out our duties at the right time" and that they're "not doing this for ourselves, but for the greater good of the people."