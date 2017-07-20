Reaction to death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington

Reaction to the death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington:

"Chester Bennington was an artist of extraordinary talent and charisma, and a human being with a huge heart and a caring soul. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family, his band-mates and his many friends." — Warner Bros. CEO and Chairman Cameron Stang, in a statement

"Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one." — Linkin Park bandmember Mike Shinoda, on Twitter

"Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark." — Rihanna, on Twitter

"RIP CHESTER BENNINGTON. We can never know someone's pain. Prayers to his family in this tragedy. If you need help REACH OUT. " — Paul Stanley, on Twitter

"The first concert I took my oldest son to: @linkinpark. #ChesterBennington was a genius & a gentleman. He inspired both of us." — Donnie Wahlberg, on Twitter

"RIP Chester Bennington. This feels like a kick in the chest. My December has pulled me through many times. Depression is a real monster. " Gabourey Sidibe, on Twitter

"RIP to a legend (too soon)" — Akon, on Facebook

"The news about Chester Bennington is devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and @linkinpark. Such a tragic loss" — Ryan Seacrest, on Twitter

"RIP Chester Bennington, another incredible talent lost to something the world needs to learn more about and understand." — Conor Maynard, on Twitter

"PETA will always remember Chester Bennington as a musical powerhouse and a powerful force for animal rights. He bared his skin to help animals keep theirs in PETA's 'Ink, Not Mink' campaign, and he spoke passionately about both the cruelty of the fur industry and the need to adopt homeless dogs and cats." — PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien, in a statement

"So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana." — Dwayne Johnson, on Twitter

"no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington." — Imagine Dragons, on Twitter

"RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park." — Chance the Rapper, on Twitter

"Gracious, kind & humble. A rare combination in Rock & Roll. Deeply saddened..." — Metallica's Lars Ulrich, on Twitter

"Mental health is no joke. We have to destigmatize the conversation around it." — Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz, on Twitter

"RIP The legend Chester. You were and will continue to be a huge inspiration to us." — The Chainsmokers, on Twitter

"As the cutting-edge lead vocalist of Linkin Park, Chester's powerful range, paired with his impressive songwriting skills, made him a bona fide hard rock hero." — National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences, in a statement

"'A Thousand Suns' got me through a horribly dark time. I'm indebted. Thank you and RIP Chester Bennington, wish you were here." — Joss Whedon, on Twitter

"Depression doesn't care about age, race, gender or status. It doesn't discriminate. Let those you care for know that you're there for them." — Nickelback, on Twitter