Reaction to the death of music legend Gregg Allman

Reaction to the death of Southern rock music legend Gregg Allman at age 69:

"IVE TRIED.WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI FOREVER, CHOOCH" — Alllman's former wife Cher, via Twitter.

"My southern-rock heart is breaking. He showed me his tattoos... his voice... his voice.... his soul." — singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge, via Twitter.

"Gregg Allman had a feeling for the blues very few ever have hard to believe that magnificent voice is stilled forever" — country legend Charlie Daniels.

"My first concert in 1983 was Gregg Allman. I am so very saddened to hear of Gregg's passing today. One of a kind voice and musician." — blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa, via Twitter.

"My heart breaks today at the passing of soul brutha Gregg Allman. Blessings and peace to all the Allman family. - KU" — country star Keith Urban, via Twitter.

"So sad to hear Gregg Allman passed away I admire him so much & had the honour of jamming wth him recently. A gentle soul with so much soul." — rocker Peter Frampton, via Twitter.

"It's all just too much. #GreggAllman Rest In Peace Midnight Rider" — longtime E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren.

