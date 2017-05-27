Reaction to the death of music legend Gregg Allman

May 27, 2017, 5:12 PM ET
In this May 6, 2016 photo, Greg Allman performs at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Catoosa, Oka. On Saturday, May 27, 2017, a publicist said the musician, the singer for The Allman Brothers Band, has died. (Tom Gilbert/Tulsa World via AP)The Associated Press
Reaction to the death of Southern rock music legend Gregg Allman at age 69:

"IVE TRIED.WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI FOREVER, CHOOCH" — Alllman's former wife Cher, via Twitter.

"My southern-rock heart is breaking. He showed me his tattoos... his voice... his voice.... his soul." — singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge, via Twitter.

"Gregg Allman had a feeling for the blues very few ever have hard to believe that magnificent voice is stilled forever" — country legend Charlie Daniels.

"My first concert in 1983 was Gregg Allman. I am so very saddened to hear of Gregg's passing today. One of a kind voice and musician." — blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa, via Twitter.

"My heart breaks today at the passing of soul brutha Gregg Allman. Blessings and peace to all the Allman family. - KU" — country star Keith Urban, via Twitter.

"So sad to hear Gregg Allman passed away I admire him so much & had the honour of jamming wth him recently. A gentle soul with so much soul." — rocker Peter Frampton, via Twitter.

"It's all just too much. #GreggAllman Rest In Peace Midnight Rider" — longtime E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren.

