Reality TV dad pleads guilty to child rape in Tennessee

The father on reality TV show "The Willis Family" has pleaded guilty to four counts of child rape.

News outlets report 47-year-old Toby Willis entered his plea Tuesday in Cheatham County Circuit Court and will spend 40 years in prison.

He was arrested in September 2016 after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found that Willis had a sexual encounter with an underage girl about 12 years ago.

Toby Willis; his wife, Brenda Willis; and their 12 children performed Irish-inspired roots music as the Willis Clan, advancing to the quarterfinals of "America's Got Talent" and starring in a since-canceled TLC show for two seasons.