Report: WorldStarHipHop.com founder died of natural causes

Authorities say Lee O'Denat, who founded the popular website WorldStarHipHop.com, died of natural causes.

The 43-year-old died suddenly at a San Diego massage parlor in January.

The medical examiner's office said Tuesday that O'Denat was obese and had a severe buildup of plaque near his heart, which contributed to his death. The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2nEr3kx) toxicology tests showed marijuana use but no other drugs or alcohol were detected.

O'Denat founded WorldStarHipHop in 2005. The content aggregator offers hip-hop and viral videos. It has taken heat for sexual and violent content.

Rapper 50 Cent won a lawsuit against O'Denat for using his image without permission.

The site inspired the yell "World Star!," shouted when something — often a fight — is worthy of being recorded.

The website said operations will continue.

———

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/