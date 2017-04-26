'So sad he's gone' _ fans react to death of Jonathan Demme

Some reaction to the death of filmmaker Jonathan Demme.

"Jonathan Demme was a great artist, humanitarian, activist & a warm encouraging colleague. I've known very few like him. He will be missed." — director Ron Howard via Twitter.

"Deeply sad to hear my friend, neighbor, and colleague Jonathan Demme has passed on. He was one of the real good guys. I miss you, buddy." — writer Stephen King via Twitter.

"Met tons through the Moonlight run but my man Demme was the kindest, most generous. A MASSIVE soul. He lived in love. And rests in peace." — "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins via Twitter.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of the great Jonathan Demme. Admired his movies, his documentaries, his concert films. He could do anything." — director Edgar Wright via Twitter.

"Sad to hear that Jonathan Demme has passed." — actor Elijah Wood via Twitter.

"RIP Jonathan Demme. Inspiring filmmaker, musical explorer, ornithologist (!), and truly wonderful and generous person." — director Jim Jarmusch via Twitter.

"Jonathan Demme was a gifted and versatile filmmaker. RIP." — actor Michael McKean via Twitter.

"I last saw Jonathan Demme four years ago today. Had no idea till this morning that it would be for the last time. Jonathan was a born movie-maker: he loved people and he loved filming them. Fictional or actual, he caught so many lives and glimpses of lives and framed them for others to enjoy. Jonathan was a true keeper of souls, and now we must celebrate his. He did a lot for me, too — thank you, JD. 'Are you ready for your close-up?' — musician Robyn Hitchcock in a statement.

"RIP dearest Jonathan Demme. The world lost one of its purest, most loving and talented souls today. My heart is broken. I love you." — Christine Lahti via Twitter.

"Jonathan Demme was a singular director who made vitally human films. His 'Something Wild' is a seminal movie for me. So sad he's gone." — actor and writer Pat Healy via Twitter.

"Oh no. Jonathan Demme. One of our great filmmakers one of the most beautiful souls on the planet. Another magical irreplaceable friend gone." — musician Stevie Van Zandt via Twitter.

"Ted Demme and I were worried about making The Ref when his uncle Jonathan Demme said something profound: 'Stop talking and start shooting.'" — Denis Leary via Twitter.

"Heartbroken to hear of Jonathan Demme's passing. Among the greatest privileges of my life was briefly experiencing his kindness and genius." — actor Ben Platt, who appeared in Demme's "Ricki and the Flash," via Twitter.

"Jonathan had a keen ability to meld his passion for music and storytelling in works that showed us the world in a new light. It was an honor to have worked with him on one of his last projects." — Greg Harris, president and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in a statement.

"I'm devastated to hear about Jonathan Demme's death. He was one of the greatest filmmakers I ever worked with. A total class act." — "Swimming to Cambodia" producer Ira Deutchman, who also helped market and distribute "Stop Making Sense," via Twitter.