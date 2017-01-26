Sign of the Times: Signs From Women's Marches Being Saved

Signs from women's marches around the world are being saved as cultural treasures by museums, libraries and colleges.

More than a million people rallied at dozens of demonstrations last Saturday to protest President Donald Trump and to support women's rights. Many carried homemade signs bearing slogans and images that were defiant, hopeful and biting.

But as the crowds cleared out and abandoned scores of signs, some historians and archivists scrambled to salvage them.

Three professors from Boston's Northeastern University are planning a display of signs collected from a local march. The National Museum of American History collected some from the National Mall. Other museums are accepting donated signs.

On social media, their efforts have drawn mixed reactions. Some say the signs are inspiring. Others say they have no place in a museum.