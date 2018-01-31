DJ who lost groping lawsuit to Taylor Swift in new radio job

The radio host fired after he lost a groping lawsuit to superstar Taylor Swift says he is "very grateful" for a new gig at a Mississippi station.

David Mueller tells the Greenwood Commonwealth that he had difficulty finding work in a big-city radio market. He started his job Monday in Greenwood, home to about 14,000 people.

A federal jury determined Mueller assaulted and battered Swift by grabbing her under her skirt as they posed for a 2013 photo in Denver. Mueller, who goes by "Jackson" on air, still denies that. He began co-hosting the "Jackson and Jonbob" show Monday.

The Washington Post quotes Delta Radio CEO David Fuss saying he believes Mueller's side of the story.

Mueller's hiring comes as the #MeToo movement draws attention to sexual assault and harassment.