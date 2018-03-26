TCM honors Cicely Tyson with hand and footprint ceremony

Cicely Tyson's legend is being cemented into film history.

Turner Classic Movies says it will honor the 93-year-old actress and activist with an official hand-and-footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on April 27.

Tyson is best known for performances in films like "Sounder" and television films "Roots" and "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman." An Emmy- and Tony Award-winner, Tyson has also been honored by the NAACP and the Kennedy Center and in 2016 received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The ceremony will run in conjunction with the 2018 TCM Classic Film Festival. Previous TCM honorees have included Jane Fonda, Frances Ford Coppola, and Carl and Rob Reiner.