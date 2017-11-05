Was Trump behind 2014 effort to foil Bon Jovi's NFL bid?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nov 5, 2017, 1:04 PM ET
Buffalo Bills fanThe Associated Press
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2014, file photo, a Buffalo Bills fan displays a shirt and a sign in protest of Jon Bon Jovi's interest in the Buffalo Bills, during an NFL preseason football game between the Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh. GQ magazine reported in October 2017 that Trump was behind a campaign that kept Bon Jovi from purchasing the Buffalo Bills NFL team in 2014. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

Was Donald Trump the secret force behind the seemingly grassroots 2014 campaign to block Jon Bon Jovi from buying the NFL's Buffalo Bills?

That's what organizers are saying now, three years after the billionaire and the rocker were competing to buy the Bills.

Buffalo PR consultant Michael Caputo says Trump asked him to launch a fan campaign called 12th Man Thunder that organized a petition drive to keep the team in Buffalo and fanned existing speculation that Bon Jovi intended to move the team to Canada.

Trump's company did not comment on the claim, which was reported last month by GQ magazine.

In the end, neither Trump nor Bon Jovi got the team. It instead went to Buffalo Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula.