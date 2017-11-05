Was Trump behind 2014 effort to foil Bon Jovi's NFL bid?

Was Donald Trump the secret force behind the seemingly grassroots 2014 campaign to block Jon Bon Jovi from buying the NFL's Buffalo Bills?

That's what organizers are saying now, three years after the billionaire and the rocker were competing to buy the Bills.

Buffalo PR consultant Michael Caputo says Trump asked him to launch a fan campaign called 12th Man Thunder that organized a petition drive to keep the team in Buffalo and fanned existing speculation that Bon Jovi intended to move the team to Canada.

Trump's company did not comment on the claim, which was reported last month by GQ magazine.

In the end, neither Trump nor Bon Jovi got the team. It instead went to Buffalo Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula.