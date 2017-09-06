Webcast marks TV milestone, unsung pioneer behind it

Happy 90th birthday, television!

A live webcast will celebrate the transmission of the first electronic TV signal on Sept. 7, 1927, and the man behind it, Philo T. Farnsworth.

The webcast is set for 6 p.m. Thursday from the original location of Farnsworth's San Francisco lab. It's available on www.thehistoryoftv.com and will be repeated at 9 p.m. and midnight Thursday.

Veteran producer Phil Savenick created the site to detail the medium's history and the contributions of Farnsworth and other TV pioneers.

The website includes what Savenick calls a "virtual museum" of photos, videos and stories.

In the 1930s, Farnsworth waged a successful legal battle to be recognized as the inventor of electronic television.

The largely unsung scientist, a Utah native, died in 1971 at age 64.