There's a brand new member of the Bella army.

Former WWE superstar Brie Bella and her husband, Daniel Bryan, welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, ABC News confirmed.

The baby girl's name is Birdie Joe Danielson. She was born nine days past her due date, according to E! News, and weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces. She was 21 inches long.

"There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter. I can't even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling," Bella, whose birth name is Brianna Danielson, said in a statement. "Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world."

In a recent interview, Bella explained the meaning behind her daughter's unique name.

"Joe, her middle name, is after my grandfather -- his name was Joseph, and he meant the world to me," the "Total Divas" star told Fit Pregnancy magazine. "Birdie is because my husband and his whole family are 'B's. And he married me, a 'B' too, so his one request was that our kids have 'B' names. I didn't realize how hard it was to find girl 'B' names, but we both came across Birdie and knew that was it!"

Bella, 33, and Bryan, 35, who was born Bryan Danielson, wed in 2014. The wrestling couple announced they were expecting their first child last October.