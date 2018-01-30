1st 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' trailer is packed with action

Marvel Studios has unveiled the first trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp," the follow-up to the 2015 hit that turned Paul Rudd into an unlikely cinematic superhero.

Returning with Rudd is Michael Douglas, who plays shrinking-tech inventor Hank Pym, and Evangeline Lilly, playing his daughter Hope Van Dyne.

In the after credits of "Ant-Man," Hope gets her own super-suit, taking up her missing mother's mantle as The Wasp.

Real heroes. Not actual size. Watch the brand new trailer for Marvel Studios' "@AntMan and the Wasp," in theaters July 6th! #AntManandWasp pic.twitter.com/AR3E9IdruI — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 30, 2018

"Captain America: Civil War" saw Rudd's Scott Lang teaming up with Cap against an international law limiting superheroes. Cap later springs him from The Raft, a super-max floating ocean pokey.

Marvel Studios

"When Cap needed help, if I'd asked you, would you have come?" Lang asks Hope. "[I]f you had, you'd have never been caught," she retorts. "Thanks to you, we had to run," Hope says, as we watch her dad shrink their entire building into a rolling suitcase.

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ “@AntMan and the Wasp”! #AntManandWasp pic.twitter.com/qogQokyFEn — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 30, 2018

The action also sees a trip back into the subatomic Quantum Realm, undoubtedly to recover Pym's missing wife Janet Van Dyne, played for the first time by Michelle Pfeiffer.

Laurence Fishburne also stars as a classic Marvel character Dr. Bill Foster, a brilliant scientist who becomes the hero Goliath.

"Ant-Man" scene stealer Michael Pena is also back as Lang's motormouth burglar pal Luis. Pena tells ABC News that his Ant-Man co-star, an improv veteran himself, encouraged Luis’ trademark: spiraling hyper-verbal runs, many of which were ad-libbed. “With Paul Rudd, like he gave me a free avenue to do that stuff, and then everybody was on board,” Pena said.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" opens July 6.

Marvel Studios, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.