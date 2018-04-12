A new "Ocean's 8" trailer was released today, giving fans another glimpse into the upcoming female-fronted film.

The heist movie, a spinoff of the "Ocean's 11" franchise starring George Clooney, follows Sandra Bullock's Debbie Ocean, a relative of Clooney's Danny Ocean, as she recruits a team of thieves to help her rob the fashion event of the year, the Met Ball.

The star-studded cast includes Mindy Kaling as a jewelry forger, Rihanna as a computer hacker and Helena Bonham Carter as a fashion designer.

Bullock previously told Entertainment Weekly that working on the movie was "so great."

"I would say, isn’t that funny how with the guys, I don’t remember ever hearing anything about potential discord. But you so get it with women. If there’s ever more than two women in the film, there’s rumblings of, 'Oh, they’re having catfights,'" she said. "There was nothing because I think because of the unique situation of this and because we all are trying to achieve the same thing, we bonded pretty quickly out of necessity and just because we like each other."

"Ocean's 8," which also stars Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, and Sarah Paulson, arrives in theaters June 8.