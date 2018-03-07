A 20-year-old Canadian actress named Taylor Hickson is suing the production company behind the upcoming film "Ghostland" for what she describes as a career-altering facial injury she said she suffered on set.

Hickson, who has also appeared in the film "Deadpool," filed the suit against Incident Productions Inc. on March 1 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where the film was shot in 2016.

The filmmakers did not respond immediately to ABC News' request for comment.

In the lawsuit obtained by Deadline, Hickson said she was told by director Pascal Laugier to pound on a glass door with her fists during an "emotionally charged scene" in the indie horror film.

After Hickson was told to pound harder, she said she asked the director if it was safe to do so. She said in the suit both he and a producer told her it was.

Hickson then proceeded to do so and the glass shattered, according to the suit, causing her "head and upper body to fall through the door and shards of glass."

The suit said Hickson was rushed to the hospital and received 70 stitches. Despite laser and silicone treatments, the suit said, she still has "permanent scarring on the left side of her face."

The injury has also resulted in "mental distress" and "lost income," the suit said.

"Prior to the injury she was an up and coming actor with a bright future in the movie industry," the suit said. Since then, the suit continued, she has "struggled to find work as an actor" and "will continue to suffer future financial losses."

?? A post shared by taylor hickson (@taylor.hickson) on Sep 30, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Hickson is asking for an unspecified amount in damages.

"Ghostland" is scheduled for release later this month.