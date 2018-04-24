Ali Wentworth shares secrets to her 16-year-marriage to George Stephanopoulos

Apr 24, 2018, 12:01 PM ET
PHOTO: Author and actress Ali Wentworth discusses her new book, "Go Ask Ali."PlayHeidi Gutman/ABC
WATCH Ali Wentworth opens up about new book on 'GMA'

Ali Wentworth is a best-selling author, actress, comedian and the hilariously funny wife of "GMA" chief anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Her latest book, “Go Ask Ali: Half-Baked Advice (and Free Lemonade),” doles out the advice she is famous for giving to her friends.

PHOTO: Author and actress Ali Wentworth discusses her new book, Go Ask Ali.Heidi Gutman/ABC
Author and actress Ali Wentworth discusses her new book, "Go Ask Ali."

Ali stopped by “GMA” today, where she made her husband blush and the rest of the “GMA” team double over in laughter.

Watch the clip above for Ali’s advice on everything from keeping your marriage happy to scaring your kids away from social media.

PHOTO: Author and actress Ali Wentworth discusses her new book, Go Ask Ali.Heidi Gutman/ABC
Author and actress Ali Wentworth discusses her new book, "Go Ask Ali."

Comments