Ali Wentworth is a best-selling author, actress, comedian and the hilariously funny wife of "GMA" chief anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Her latest book, “Go Ask Ali: Half-Baked Advice (and Free Lemonade),” doles out the advice she is famous for giving to her friends.

Heidi Gutman/ABC

Ali stopped by “GMA” today, where she made her husband blush and the rest of the “GMA” team double over in laughter.

Watch the clip above for Ali’s advice on everything from keeping your marriage happy to scaring your kids away from social media.