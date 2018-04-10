Amal Clooney appears to be balancing new motherhood with her career as an international barrister and her marriage to Hollywood A-lister George Clooney.

The international human rights lawyer, 40, offered Vogue a peek at her life for the magazine's May cover story.

Clooney, who gave birth to twins Ella and Alexander last June, revealed that they are already speaking.

"We’ve had some ‘Mamas’ and ‘Dadas,’" Clooney told the magazine, adding, "George was very careful to ensure that ‘Mama’ was the first word."

George, 56, also praised Amal as the real humanitarian in the family.

"She’s the professional, and I’m the amateur," he told Vogue. "I get to see someone at the absolute top of their game doing their job better than anybody I’ve ever seen."

Andy Rain/Pool via Reuters

Amal and George met in 2013 when a friend brought her to the actor's Lake Como, Italy, home. Their conversation went late into the evening.

"Of course she was beautiful," George told Vogue. "But I also thought she was fascinating, and I thought she was brilliant. Her life was incredibly exciting -- the clients she was taking on and the superhuman work that she was doing. I was taken with her from the moment I saw her."

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Amal Clooney was equally taken -- a fact that caught her by surprise, she told the magazine.

"It’s the one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it’s the thing you have the least control over," she said about falling in love. "Are you going to meet this person?"

Amal Clooney revealed that she wasn't so sure she would.

Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

"I was 35 when I met him," she said about George. "It wasn’t obvious that it was going to happen for me. And I wasn’t willing or excited about the idea of getting married or having a family in the absence of that."

But once she and George met, she said, "It felt like the most natural thing in the world. Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn’t require any weighing or decision-making."

The couple married a year later, in September 2014.