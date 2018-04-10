Anna Faris opens up about getting plastic surgery

Anna Faris gets real about why she decided to get breast implants when she was 30 in the latest issue of Women’s Health.

"I was always a negative-A cup, so when I was 30, I was getting a divorce [from first husband Ben Indra], I had just finished 'House Bunny,' and I'd sold another movie, all of these new things were happening to me, so I got my breasts done,” the 41-year-old "Mom" actress told the magazine. “It was f------ awesome.”

While she doesn’t regret her decision, Faris admitted she did have to reconcile it with her “staunch” feminist beliefs.

“I never, ever thought I'd do something like that,” she said. “I always thought plastic surgery was caving in to 'the man,' you know? But it came down to a really simple thing: I wanted to fill out a bikini. What would that feel like? I'm still floored that I did it, because I am a staunch feminist.”

Her attitude now is that people should be able to do whatever they want and be supportive of one another. Faris also said she still gets support from her estranged husband, Chris Pratt, from whom she filed for divorce last December. The two share a 5-year-old son, Jack.

"What Chris and I try to do is to communicate openly,” she said. “We reiterate that there aren't rules to this. We have a lot of love and friendship, and our big goal is to protect Jack. I cherish my family, my close friends, my child -- that makes the rest of it worth it."