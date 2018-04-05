Anne Hathaway pre-emptively calls out body shamers: 'It's not me, it's you'

Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway is doing her best to get ahead of any future trolling that might happen in preparation for a new role.

The actress shared a hyperlapse video of herself working out on Instagram Thursday, but it's what she said in the caption that raised eyebrows.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, FILE

"I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well," she wrote.

"To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you," she added.

She followed her body shaming comments with a joke, adding, "PS- I wanted to set this to Queen’s 'Fat Bottomed Girls.'"

A look at Hathaway's IMDB page lists three movies either just announced or in pre-production, including "Live Fast Die Hot," about how life changes for a New York mom, and "The Lifeboat," a movie about a woman on trial for murder.

This isn't the first time this year Hathaway has taken to social media to call out the "haters," as she describes them.

On March 4, she shared a throwback photo to when she won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 2013.

"I had full-blown laryngitis and had to sing, and a bunch of corny haters were getting lots of attention from the media for being haters but you know what?" she wrote in the caption of the picture. "It was still the best."